President Joe Biden packed his re-election pitch and traveled to Nevada for a 2-day trip as the battleground state is next on the 2024 primary calendar.

Biden will appear with self-help author Marianne Williamson and other challengers on Nevada's Democratic presidential primary ballot on Tuesday. The incumbent president is expected to cruise to victory as he did in South Carolina. But Biden will be looking ahead with his eyes set on the likely general election rematch with former president Donald Trump in the Silver State in November.

In 2020, Biden narrowly won over Trump in the battleground state. He would now be looking to seal his support among Nevada voters, especially among the state's significant Latino and Hispanic population.

Biden urged Nevada voters this weekend to make Trump the "loser again."

"We have to keep the White House. We must keep the Senate" and win back the House, Biden said while speaking to donors in Henderson, Nevada.

"We can say we saved American democracy" if that is accomplished, he added.

The Republican presidential primary will also be held Tuesday, but the state GOP opposed the plan and is holding caucuses on Thursday to allocate delegates. Candidates were forced to choose one event, which meant those running in the primary could not run in the caucuses.

GOP front-runner Trump is competing in the caucuses while rival Nikki Haley opted to stay on the non-binding primary ballot.