U.S. President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday, eliciting both applause and some student protests due to his support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas, an issue stirring controversy at college graduations across the country.

President Joe Biden dedicated much of his commencement address to the theme of democracy, while also highlighting his administration's efforts for Black Americans.

"In a democracy, we debate and dissent about America's role in the world," Biden said.

He added: "I want to say this very clearly -- I support peaceful, nonviolent protest. Your voices should be heard. I promise you, I hear them."

Biden also talked about the Middle East, characterizing the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian crisis." He emphasized that his administration is actively pursuing a ceasefire and working towards the release of hostages to alleviate the ongoing conflict.

"I know it angers and frustrates many of you including in my family. What's happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

He continued, "It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the president said. "That's why I've called for an immediate ceasefire - an immediate ceasefire to stop the fighting and bring the hostages home."

The president continued: "What happens in Gaza, what rights do the Palestinian people have? I'm working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution -- the only solution where two people live in peace, security, and dignity," he said.

Biden also criticized Donald Trump's rhetoric on immigrants and acknowledged that the class of 2024 began college amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. He stated that it was natural for them and others to question whether the democracy they hear about truly works for them.

According to Reuters, Biden was mostly undisturbed by the protests that have disrupted other graduations. However, a few students turned their backs on him, one graduate briefly displayed a Palestinian flag, and an audience member stood with their back turned and fist raised. During the ceremony, some graduates adorned their gowns with keffiyehs, the black-and-white headscarf synonymous with solidarity for the Palestinian cause. Additionally, the valedictorian urged for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in their address.

Morehouse College has awarded an honorary degree to President Joe Biden. He is the third U.S. President to receive this honor from Morehouse. President Barack Obama received an honorary degree when he delivered a commencement address at the college in 2013, while Jimmy Carter received one in 1975, before assuming the presidency.