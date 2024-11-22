Big Lots, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, will reportedly close additional stores and remove some from the closure process.

The discount retailer said in its bankruptcy filing that it planned to close more than 500 stores, but Big Lots appeared to reach that goal in mid-October when 240 locations had been shuttered. the report said.

Earlier this month, the Columbus, Ohio-based company stopped some of the planned closures, Nexstar reported.

An analysis by the news outlet found banners on a number of stores' web pages had changed from "Closing this location" to the message that had previously been displayed, "Share your big ideas."

Some of them have switched back to the closing announcement.

"We continue to evaluate store closings in light of lease renegotiations and other considerations, and remain committed to keeping our customers informed as we move forward. For up-to-date information regarding a particular Big Lots store, customers should refer to our store locator at www.biglots.com," a spokesperson for Big Lots said last week in a statement to Nexstar.

Big Lots on Monday said it intends to close an additional 19 stores in nine states.

As of Tuesday, 270 Big Lots stores scheduled to be closed have been shut down and removed from the company's website.

About 200 more are going through the closing process.