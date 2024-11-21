BJ's Wholesale Club
A BJ's Wholesale Club sign hangs outside of the store on March 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that it will open more locations across the country this year. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

BJ's Wholesale Club announced plans to raise membership fees starting January 1, 2025 in its third quarter earnings report.

The standard Club membership fee will increase by $5, raising it to $60 per year, while the Club+ membership will rise by $10, boosting the annual cost of $120.

The new hike marks the big box retailer's first fee increase in seven years. It's a move that Costco, its leading competitor, initially took in July.

The fee adjustment follows strong membership growth, with 7.5 million customers currently possessing a BJ's membership.

Club+ members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more, a new benefit set to launch with the fee increase.

The news also comes with Costco installing card membership scanners at the entrance to enforce non-members to apply for membership.

Other retailers are also modifying their fees. For example, Walmart cut its Walmart+ membership price in half ahead of the holidays. Sam's Club rolled out a new membership tier--to the ire of their customers--that requires members to pay more for access during specific hours.

This change follows BJ's robust financial performance, that included an 8.4% yearly increase in membership fee income.

Earlier this year, a teen entrepreneur revealed how individuals can leverage wholesale retailers such as BJs and Costco as lucrative side hustles, helping net $5,000 per month.

