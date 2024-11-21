BJ's Wholesale Clubs Are Raising Membership Fees
The standard Club membership fee will increase by $5, raising it to $60 per year
BJ's Wholesale Club announced plans to raise membership fees starting January 1, 2025 in its third quarter earnings report.
The standard Club membership fee will increase by $5, raising it to $60 per year, while the Club+ membership will rise by $10, boosting the annual cost of $120.
The new hike marks the big box retailer's first fee increase in seven years. It's a move that Costco, its leading competitor, initially took in July.
The fee adjustment follows strong membership growth, with 7.5 million customers currently possessing a BJ's membership.
Club+ members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more, a new benefit set to launch with the fee increase.
The news also comes with Costco installing card membership scanners at the entrance to enforce non-members to apply for membership.
Other retailers are also modifying their fees. For example, Walmart cut its Walmart+ membership price in half ahead of the holidays. Sam's Club rolled out a new membership tier--to the ire of their customers--that requires members to pay more for access during specific hours.
This change follows BJ's robust financial performance, that included an 8.4% yearly increase in membership fee income.
Earlier this year, a teen entrepreneur revealed how individuals can leverage wholesale retailers such as BJs and Costco as lucrative side hustles, helping net $5,000 per month.
