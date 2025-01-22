The Bishop who requested "mercy" for LGBTQ+ children and immigrants at a prayer service attended by President Donald Trump has defended her decision to confront the President during the service.

"I've been preaching for a long time, and I've long since given up trying to read people's body language as I'm preaching because I'd be wrong most of the time," said Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde. "I had what I felt was in my heart to say, and I had to leave it to them, to all of us, to take from whatever my words were."

Trump attended Tuesday's prayer service for the inauguration, sitting in the first pew beside First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Budde addressed the President during the service, noting that there are "people in our country who are scared now," following his election.

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives," she said during the service.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here," Budde continued.

Following his inauguration, President Trump has already signed executive orders pertaining to immigration, such as declaring national emergency at the Mexico border, and established that "it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female" on official documents.

Following the service, the President was asked by reporters for his reaction to Budde's plea.

"They could do much better," he said.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!" he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.