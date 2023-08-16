KEY POINTS Hopper HQ revealed the 100 personalities on its "2023 Instagram Rich List"

BLACKPINK's Lisa, the only K-Pop idol on the list, took the 26th spot

$575,000 is reportedly the cost per post on Lisa's account with 95.8M followers

BLACKPINK's Lisa is among the few personalities from the South Korean entertainment industry who made it to Hopper HQ's "2023 Instagram Rich List."

Lisa's inclusion in the "Instagram Rich List" of Hopper HQ for 2023 makes her the only K-Pop idol on the list. The 26-year-old BLACKPINK member, whose Instagram username is @lalalalisa_m, reportedly earns $575,000 per post on her Instagram account, with a massive following of over 95.8 million users.

The female idol ranked No. 26 among the top 50 of 100 personalities on the list. Meanwhile, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho ranked No. 55, and South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo ranked No. 93.

🔗: https://t.co/2lveb1S8cu pic.twitter.com/lIOIqzlALF — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) August 16, 2023

"Boys Over Flowers" lead actor Lee Min-ho, whose Instagram username is @actorleeminho, is the only male Korean artist on Hopper HQ's "Instagram Rich List" for 2023. The cost per post on his 33.3M-follower Instagram account is reportedly $200,000.

On the other hand, "The Glory" star Song Hye-kyo, whose Instagram username is @kyo1122, is the only female Korean actress on Hopper HQ's "2023 Instagram Rich List" with $100,000 cost per post on her Instagram account with over 16.6 million followers.

In terms of Instagram followers, Lisa holds the Guinness World Record for the most-followed K-Pop star on Instagram, with 90,739,796 followers, per the March 24, 2023 record.

According to Guinness, Lisa has more followers than any K-Pop act and more followers than any musician – male or female – outside the Americas.

#LISA will be awarded at the "Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023" as a 'Cultural Icon' for her significant contribution to Asian culture & society. She will be the first K-pop act to be inducted at the @AsianHallofFame.

The ceremony will be held in Biltmore, LA on Oct. 21st



The ceremony will be held in Biltmore, LA on Oct. 21st 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/21gxmdfrR8 — LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) August 9, 2023

In other news, Lalisa Manobal, born Pranpriya Manobal and more popularly known as Lisa, is one of the seven music inductees to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in October in Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will join EDM artist-producer Jennifer Lee or TOKiMONSTA, Far East Movement, respected rock Journalist Ben Fong-Torres, the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the late Asian composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and the late country legend Johnny Cash in this year's music inductees, per Billboard.

With this new milestone, Lisa will become the first K-Pop idol inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. She is recognized for her significant contribution to Asian culture and society.

On Oct 21, Asian Hall of Fame will honor Class of 2023 at Biltmore LA. The flagship fundraiser supports work fellowships and celebrates the founding family's 160th Anniversary in America.

This year's Asian Hall of Fame will honor 20 inductees from business, government and music and entertainment industries, including sixteen living individuals, one group, four individuals inducted posthumously, one corporate inductee and one artist ambassador, according to Billboard.

The Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform established by the Robert Chinn Foundation in 2004 "to elevate Asian leaders in underrepresented areas."

This year's induction festivities include the Seattle Founders Gala on Sept. 29 and the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 21.

Tickets and sponsorships are available on the Asian Hall of Fame's website.