Sean "Diddy" Combs, the influential music mogul and entrepreneur, is facing a series of serious lawsuits, both criminal charges and numerous civil lawsuits. The allegations against him span decades and involve claims of sexual misconduct, abuse, and racketeering.

Criminal Charges

Combs is currently awaiting trial in New York on five federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The most recent indictment, filed in April 2025, added two new counts: one for sex trafficking and another for transporting a person for prostitution, involving a second alleged victim. Prosecutors claim that Combs used his business empire to facilitate sexual abuse and exploitation over a period of twenty years, from 2004 to 2024.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team maintains that the relationships in question were consensual and that the allegations are not new, but rather involve former long-term partners. He has been held in custody since September 2024, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Civil Lawsuits

Beyond the criminal case, Combs faces at least 10 civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, rape, drug-facilitated assault, and harassment, with incidents dating back to the 1990s. The wave of lawsuits began in late 2023, when his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape, trafficking, and physical abuse over a ten-year relationship. That case was settled quickly, but it inspired others to come forward.

Other lawsuits include claims from women and men who allege abuse as minors, drugging, and being coerced into sexual acts. Some lawsuits describe being forced to participate in recorded sexual encounters, sometimes referred to as "freak offs," with sex workers who were allegedly transported across state lines. In one high-profile case, a woman accused Combs and Jay-Z of raping her at age 13, though that lawsuit was later dropped.

Former employees and associates have also filed suits. Producer Rodney Jones accused Combs of sexual harassment and coercion, though a judge dismissed several of Jones's claims in March 2025, allowing only the sex trafficking allegations to proceed.

Federal Investigations and Raids

Federal agents have previously raided Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami, seizing evidence including firearms and electronic devices. Authorities are investigating not only the sexual abuse allegations but also claims of illegal drug and firearm distribution.

What's Next

Jury selection for Combs's criminal trial is set for May 2025. Meanwhile, dozens of civil lawsuits are pending, and more may be filed as new accusers come forward. Combs continues to deny all allegations, insisting on his innocence and vowing to fight the charges in court.

