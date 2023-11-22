The Rainbow Bridge that connects the U.S. and Canada at the town of Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after an explosion, ABC News reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources, without identifying them.

According to the report, a vehicle coming from Canada was involved in the explosion on the U.S. side.

The FBI is investigating the incident, NBC News reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X that she is "closely monitoring the situation," without providing more details.