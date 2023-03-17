KEY POINTS BTS J-Hope will enter South Korea's military service soon after his enlistment date was set

J-Hope told fans to "get ready" and revealed that fellow member Jin had contacted him

J-Hope began his mandatory military enlistment process last month

BTS member J-Hope gave fans an update regarding his mandatory military service, revealing that he's already received his notice to enlist.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old South Korean pop boy band rapper went live on Weverse — an app where fans can interact with their favorite K-pop idols — and got candid about his enlistment.

"I can't tell you exactly in detail, but I have the date to enlist already. It's time to get ready," J-Hope said during the nearly 15-minute live, according to an English translation from AllKpop. "Since Jin enlisted, I thought about when I should do it, but I decided to go as soon as possible and show you a better side of myself."

The singer added that upon receiving his notice, his fellow member Jin, 30, who first entered the military in December last year, immediately contacted him.

"Right when I got the notice, Jin contacted me. I asked a lot of questions, and Jin gave me advice on what I needed," he said, adding that his goal while serving in South Korea's military was "not to get old" and "stay in good condition."

Early last month, BTS' agency, BigHit Music announced via the fan community app that J-Hope had already initiated his enlistment process. But it did not reveal the date when the "Arson" singer will be entering the service.

"Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the entertainment label said in the statement, adding that further updates will come soon.

It continued, "We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Ahead of his military enlistment, J-Hope released a new solo track, "On The Street," featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole, where he shares his "candid feelings toward his fans." The song also dived into the "Pandora's Box" artist's pre-debut era — "street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together."

J-Hope also had a successful solo debut with the release of "Jack In The Box" in July last year, which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 music chart. He also starred in a new documentary film for Disney+, titled "J-Hope In The Box," without fellow members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga and Jungkook.

The singer will be the second member of BTS to enter South Korea's military, following Jin, who is expected to conclude his mandatory service in 18 months. The remaining five members have yet to announce their enlistment plans.

BTS is expected to return as a group in 2025.