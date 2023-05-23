KEY POINTS BTS member Jimin broke the record for the highest annual streams by a K-pop solo act on Spotify

Jimin's "Face" became the fastest K-pop soloist album to reach 500 million streams on the platform

Jimin's "Like Crazy" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart last month

BTS member Jimin's first solo album "Face" continues to break records.

The 27-year-old international superstar recently broke two new records on Spotify. He achieved the highest annual streams by a K-pop soloist on the platform after his total streams reached 757 million Sunday and surpassed the highest K-pop streams of 2022, according to data from Twitter account @Kpop_Herald.

Jimin's "Face" also recently became the fastest K-pop soloist album to accumulate 500 million streams on Spotify.

Ahead of his official solo debut, Jimin set a new record on the music streaming platform back in March with his single, "Set Me Free Pt.2," which peaked at No. 6 on Spotify's global music chart with over 4.8 million filtered streams on the first day of its release, AllKPop reported.

The track earned the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a Korean artist in 2023, surpassing "Vibe" — Jimin's collaboration with Big Bang's Taeyang.

The multi-talented artist's solo career achieved historic milestones in just a few months. Jimin became the first K-pop solo act in history to top Billboard's Hot 100 and Artist 100 music charts as well as the first-ever K-pop soloist to enter the Global 200 music chart, with 164,000 equivalent album units sold.

In addition, Jimin became the first K-pop solo act to spend five weeks on the Billboard 200 music chart's top 100.

In April, "Like Crazy" — the title track of his album "Face" — debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the Digital Song Sales charts and No. 35 on Streaming Songs.

"Like Crazy" remained on the Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, becoming the third K-pop solo song of all time to do so, next to Psy's "Gangnam Style and "Gentleman."

The record had combined sales of 254,000 song downloads and CD singles and attracted 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions during its debut week, dated March 24 to 30.

Jimin is one of the five BTS members who made their solo debut after the band announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue individual endeavors back in June 2022. J-Hope and Jin released "Jack in the Box" and "The Astronaut," respectively, last year before starting their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

RM released "Indigo" in December last year, while Suga released his "D-Day" album last month before embarking on his first-ever solo world tour across cities in the U.S. and Asia.

Members V and Jungkook have yet to unveil plans for their solo debut.