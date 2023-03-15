KEY POINTS BTS Jimin stuns fans in intense MV teaser for "Set Me Free Pt.2"

The song will hit streaming platforms Friday alongside its official music video release

Jimin will release his first solo debut album, "FACE," on March 22

BTS member Jimin has unveiled the MV teaser for "Set Me Free Pt.2" ahead of his official solo debut, and it has garnered much excitement and praise from fans on Twitter.

The 30-second clip, shared via HYBE Label's YouTube channel, began with the 27-year-old singer intensely glaring at the camera while donning an all-black outfit with several backup dancers dancing to what seemed to be the tune of the highly anticipated track.

Toward the end of the video, Jimin showcased his stunning vocals, nailing a high note with the lyrics "set me free." As the screen cut to black, it announced that the track would hit the streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, Friday at midnight ET.

Because the South Korean pop boy band member kept the teaser short, it made fans yearn for more. Some social media users took to Twitter to express excitement, claiming that "Set Me Free Pt.2" will be "iconic."

"What a teaser! Unbelievably intense! THE Park Jimin will absolutely smash this!" one fan quote tweeted a clip shared by the Twitter fan account @JiminGlobal, while another wrote, "I'm crying, literally can't wait until Friday!"

Another commented on the teaser, "The power in Jimin's expressions.. he is insane."

"I didn't know what to expect but the IMPACT! Woah! Jimin ain't playing around; he's coming to slay like he never has before. Can't wait to hear and see this whole mv! Just the teaser is lit," a fourth user said.

"The production already sounds so good, and the note he hit... The look he gave, the choreography... This is going to be the best performance of the year for sure," a fifth user claimed.

"Set Me Free Pt.2" is the third pre-release track from Jimin's solo debut album "FACE," to be released on March 24.

The South Korean pop boy band's lead vocalist previously made the singles "Promise" and "Christmas Love" available on streaming services for the first time since 2018 and 2020, respectively. The tracks were only available via BTS' SoundCloud or YouTube account at the time.

Other songs featured in "FACE" include "Face Off" and the main track "Like Crazy," which will come in both English and Korean versions. Fellow BTS member RM took part in producing the tracks as a contributor.

Jimin will be the fourth member of BTS to make his solo debut, following J-Hope's "Jack In The Box," Jin's "The Astronaut" and RM's "Indigo," released in July, October and December, respectively. Jungkook, V and Suga have yet to release details about their solo debut.

While fans wait for "Set Me Free Pt.2" on Friday, check out the official MV teaser below.