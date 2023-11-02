KEY POINTS Jimin ranked first on a popular polling website

BTS' Jimin is this year's king of K-Pop idols!

The 28-year-old singer topped the popular polling website King Choice's "The King of K-pop 2023" poll.

When voting closed Tuesday, the BTS member had 908,343 votes or almost 40% of the 2.3 million total votes.

This meant Jimin led the runner-up, his BTS bandmate RM, by more than 550,000 votes.

The rapper came in second place after getting more than 350,000 votes, while his and Jimin's fellow BTS member V ranked third with over 277,000 votes.

TVXQ's leader, Yunho, followed with 206,000 votes, and Kang Daniel rounded up the top five with 103,000 votes.

Two other members of BTS made it to the top 10. Jungkook landed at No. 6 with nearly 95,000 votes, while J-Hope ranked eighth with a little over 62,000 votes.

Yunho's TVXQ bandmate Changmin came in seventh place on the list with more than 90,000 votes, and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and Super Junior's Eunhyuk rounded up the top 10 with 57,953 and 43,633 votes, respectively.

All seven members of BTS made it to the top 12 of the King of K-pop 2023 poll, while Jin and Suga ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

They were followed by Super Junior's Siwon, SHINee's Taemin, Super Junior's Donghae, CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa, Stray Kids' Felix, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, GOT7's Jackson Wang and EXO's Suho.

Last year, Jimin was also crowned king out of 45 nominees in King Choice's "King of K-pop 2022" poll.

Out of 4.5 million votes tallied, BTS' main dancer and lead vocalist ranked first with 1.79 million votes.

Jungkook came second in last year's poll with 1.3 million votes, while Jin placed third with more than 813,000 votes.

Yunho and V completed the top five with 232,827 and 68,931 votes, respectively.

The new King Choice poll's results came just a day after Jimin held a special viewing event for his documentary, "Jimin's Production Diary," released on Weverse on Oct. 23.

BTS fans, also known as ARMY, joined him during the gathering.

The documentary film followed Jimin's solo album-making process and showed the singer as he opened up about the "candid emotions and thoughts that went through his mind while working on the album."

