A new photo of BTS' J-Hope performing his role as a military teaching assistant has been released, drawing attention from fans and netizens.

J-Hope, who is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea, was spotted in a photo recently posted on the South Korean military-focused website The Camp, local news outlet Herald Pop reported.

In the snap, the rapper was seen sporting a red hat, a dark zip-up jacket and pants in a matching color as he stood with his hands on his hips.

J-Hope appeared to be overseeing the training of army recruits in the photo.

This came as he was reportedly officially promoted to the rank of corporal on Wednesday.

Our special warrior Jung Hoseok will be officially promoted to corporal today

🪖🫡



🪖🫡

CONGRATULATIONS CORPORAL JUNG pic.twitter.com/QVwqHaHIOZ — J-HOPE GLOBAL FANCLUB (@JhopeGlobalFan) October 31, 2023

In April, the 29-year-old artist became the second member of BTS to enlist in the military.

After completing five weeks of basic training, he was selected as an assistant instructor for the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center.

In July, J-Hope confirmed that he passed the educational qualification evaluation and was appointed to the role in a sweet letter he penned for BTS fans, also known as ARMY.

"In the 36th Infantry division recruit training center, I've completed an assistant instructor interview exam and was appointed and am working hard as serving as an assistant in a division," he wrote in the letter shared via Weverse, according to a translation provided by @miiniyoongs on X, formerly Twitter.

"As expected, as I've been so busy with my daily routines I didn't have the time to tell you about the news... I came like this to give a short greeting letter," his post continued. "Though this is a completely different side of me, I think that my mind/heart of passionately yearning for the future is still the same!!!!"

Following his post, a photo of J-Hope as an army assistant instructor also made the rounds on social media.

The image showed him dressed in military uniform, a bright yellow vest and a red hat while holding a baton and raising his right fist.

Latest picture of BTS J-Hope in the army as an assistant instructorhttps://t.co/FzJejzjqcL pic.twitter.com/EQKaM8R6zR — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 20, 2023

Last month, J-Hope shared an update about his work as an assistant instructor and announced that he was given the title of "Special Class (Elite) Warrior," an honor given to soldiers for their extraordinary physical fitness and mental resilience.

"I'm working hard and adjusting quicker than expected...but the pressure with each group division is huge since I'm responsible for guiding and helping the youth of South Korea with their first steps in the military. Still, this meaningful work makes me as proud as BTS's activities," J-Hope wrote on Weverse, according to a translation by Koreaboo.

"Ah...! And I have also gotten the 'Special Class Warrior' title," he continued. "It's true that if you do your best in every situation, good results follow."

His BTS bandmate Jin had also earned the title a few months into his service.

In addition to J-Hope and Jin, BTS' second oldest member Suga is now on active duty.

The four remaining members of BTS — RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have not yet announced their enlistment dates.