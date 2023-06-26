KEY POINTS Jimin's "Like Crazy" reached No. 1 in all 119 countries iTunes is available

Jimin first achieved an iTunes all-kill with collaboration song "With You"

The BTS member is the first artist to achieve this feat

Jimin is now the first and only artist to have multiple songs reach No. 1 in all countries iTunes is available.

The BTS member made history when he became the first and only artist to have two songs top the iTunes chart in all 119 countries with access to the platform: "With You" in 2022 and "Like Crazy" in 2023, according to Twitter account @PJM_data.

Three months after its release, Jimin's solo song "Like Crazy" completely conquered the iTunes charts globally. According to the Twitter account @_BTSBELGIUM, the track reached No. 1 this weekend on Belgium's iTunes chart, the 119th and last country the song needed to top to achieve an iTunes all-kill.

Jimin first achieved an iTunes all-kill with his collaboration song "With You" with former Hotshot and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon.

"With You," which was recorded by Jimin and Sung Woon for the soundtrack of the 2022 South Korean TV series "Our Blues," took over all 119 No. 1 spots on iTunes worldwide prior to "Like Crazy."

The "Our Blues" track was also the fastest song in iTunes history to attain No. 1 in 100 countries after achieving the feat in just over four hours, according to AllKpop.

Jimin is now the FIRST and ONLY Artist to have TWO (2) songs with 119 #1's on iTunes Worldwide in history 🥳🔥



Congratulations Jimin!! 👏 #LikeCrazy119thWin

HISTORY MAKER JIMIN pic.twitter.com/6POccnlMlY — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) June 24, 2023

To celebrate and congratulate Jimin, fans trended the hashtag "#LikeCrazy119thWin" with the keywords "History maker Jimin," "We love you Jimin" and "With Jimin till the end."

The hashtag and the three Jimin-related keywords trended worldwide, along with "Congratulations Jimin."

Jimin's Twitter Trends | WORLDWIDE 🌎



3 Jimin-related keywords and hashtag are trending Worldwide as fans celebrate "Like Crazy" newest #1 on iTunes as well as shower Jimin with love!



8. WE LOVE YOU JIMIN

9. WITH JIMIN TILL THE END

10. #LikeCrazy119thWin



Other trends:… pic.twitter.com/024musZ0UM — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) June 25, 2023

In March last year, Jimin's song "Filter" became the highest-charting BTS B-side track in history on iTunes worldwide, according to AllKpop.

The 27-year-old international superstar also currently holds two Guinness World Records, including one for the most streamed track ever on SoundCloud with his first solo single, "Promise," which was released on the platform on Dec. 30, 2018.

He earned his first solo Guinness World Record on May 22 when he became the fastest male K-pop solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify after doing so in just 393 days, beating his BTS bandmate Jungkook, who achieved 1 billion streams on the platform in 409 days.

Jimin dropped his solo debut album, "Face," in March, making him the fourth member of BTS to release a solo album.

J-Hope and Jin released "Jack in the Box" and "The Astronaut," respectively, last year before starting their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

RM released "Indigo" in December last year, while Suga released his "D-Day" album in April before embarking on his first-ever solo world tour across cities in the U.S. and Asia.