KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook will reportedly release his solo album this year

BigHit Music has yet to confirm Jungkook's official debut schedule

Jungkook was recently named a global ambassador for Calvin Klein

A researcher has claimed that BTS member Jungkook will make his solo debut by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reports have been circulating that the 25-year-old South Korean artist will soon release new music as a soloist, following the successful solo debuts of other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jimin over the past year. V — real name Kim Taehyung — has yet to make his solo debut.

Park Sung-guk — a researcher from South Korea-based capital market company Kyobo Securities — has revealed that Jungkook will allegedly release an album toward the end of the year, alongside fellow HYBE Corporation artists Seventeen, Enhypen, and LE SSERAFIM, according to South Korean media. Meanwhile, rookie group NewJeans will release a new album by the third quarter.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But local news outlet Sports Chosun has also claimed that the "Dreamers" hitmaker is gearing up for his solo debut, and the album will drop on July 14 (KST). It also alleged that the upcoming record will include an English B-side track, and Jungkook will promote it globally.

Following the report, BigHit Music — the entertainment label of BTS — addressed the issue via a statement to media outlets, saying, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook's solo album has been confirmed."

Jungkook has not revealed further details about his solo debut and enlistment in South Korea's mandatory military service. The singer, however, has been actively interacting with his supporters via Weverse and has ventured into the fashion industry, being named the official global ambassador for the underwear brand Calvin Klein.

As for music, Jungkook was featured on the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, releasing the track "Dreamers," which made history for having the shortest period to surpass 100 million views on YouTube in 35 days. It also dominated the iTunes music charts worldwide, ranking No. 1 in 104 countries.

BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a group. It has released various media content for Festa 2023, though the members are currently on an indefinite hiatus to pursue individual projects. The anniversary festivities will reportedly conclude with an in-person event at Yeouido, South Korea.

The international superstars recently released a digital single, "Take Two," as a gift to their supporters. It debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart, garnering a total of 7.2 million filtered streams within 24 hours, Soompi reported.