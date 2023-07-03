BTS V Solo Album Expected To Drop By Q3 2023
KEY POINTS
- BTS' V will reportedly release his solo album by the third quarter of 2023
- The BTS member hinted at his solo album during a fan meeting event in Seoul
- Chinese fans of V already raised over $138,000 for the BTS member's solo album
BTS' V could make his solo debut soon.
According to reporter Lee In-ah of Chosun Biz, V is expected to release his album in the third quarter of this year, alongside fellow Hybe artists NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together (TXT).
Seventeen, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and V's fellow BTS member Jungkook are predicted to release albums in the fourth quarter, and the debut of a new idol group is reportedly being discussed as well, according to the outlet. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.
V – whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung – previously hinted at his upcoming solo album during a fan meeting event in Seoul, South Korea, on June 11.
When asked about the inspiration behind his music, V revealed that his upcoming album is heavily influenced by his emotions during his tours with BTS. He also shared that he draws inspiration from the weather, specifically winter.
The BTS member's answers gave fans a sneak peek into his creative songwriting process, increasing the expectations for his upcoming solo album debut.
In related news, V's largest fan club in China, Baidu V Bar, collected over $138,000 in less than one hour last month for his upcoming solo album, even though there are no official details yet about its release.
Chinese fans of the South Korean idol already started raising funds for V's upcoming solo album, which they call "VOLO" or "V SOLO."
Baidu V Bar announced on June 10 that it had collected 100 million KRW ($78,000) within five minutes from the start of the fundraising and had raised a total of 177 million KRW ($138,000) after 54 minutes, according to Star News Korea.
V recently released "Le Jazz de V" as part of BTS' 10th-anniversary celebrations, showcasing his deep soulful voice as he performed Bing Crosby's 1951 song "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong's 1956 duet "Cheek to Cheek" with vocalist Minna Seo.
BigHit Music has yet to announce the exact date and other information about V's debut as a soloist.
V and Jungkook are the only BTS members who haven't made their solo debut yet after J-Hope's "Jack In The Box," Jin's "The Astronaut," RM's "Indigo," Jimin's "Face" and Suga's "D-Day."
Jungkook will release his solo single, "Seven," on July 14.
