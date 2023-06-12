KEY POINTS BTS' V attended a fan meeting event in Seoul, South Korea

Taehyung shared some information about his upcoming album and his songwriting process

He also expressed how much he misses other BTS members

BTS member V on Sunday attended a fan meeting event in Seoul, South Korea. Fans were thrilled to see V engage with ARMYs during the event, which included heartfelt interactions and album-related insights.

The fan event at SJ Kunsthalle was organized by SimInvest, an online trading and investment platform. The service's app allows fans to connect with V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung. V has been the brand's ambassador since March.

HE WALKED IN FRONT OF ME LIKE ?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/xEGQaF5Nng — 𝕒𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕖𝕪𝕪 - 𝕤𝕪𝕕 ☘️ (@ausieyy) June 11, 2023

In a Q&A session during the event, V was asked about the inspiration behind his music. He revealed that his upcoming album is heavily influenced by his emotions during his tours with BTS. He also draws inspiration from the weather, particularly winter.

His answers gave fans a glimpse into his creative process, making the anticipation for his upcoming album even more exciting.

Q. Where do you get inspiration from, V?



🐻 These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tour

🐻 I also get inspiration from weather

🐻: Winter especially — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) June 11, 2023

Taehyung said his album is heavily related to the weather — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) June 11, 2023

V also shared his affection for the other BTS members -- RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook -- revealing how much he misses them.

He also extended his gratitude to Indonesian ARMYs by speaking in Bahasa, saying "I love you" to the roaring crowd.

There is no one cuter than Taehyung pic.twitter.com/m64hMrKaTK — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) June 11, 2023

Ve also surprised fans with his newly dyed caramel blonde hair.

After the fan meeting, V treated ARMYs to a brief live session on Weverse as BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary as a group.

🐻: bangtan Army I love you 🥺



We love you too Taehyung🥺🫂 pic.twitter.com/JxHu2o0xTL — thv updates (@DailylofV) June 11, 2023

On Friday, BTS dropped its newest track "Take Two." Even before its official release, "Take Two" already topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

With this achievement, "Take Two" secured BTS's fourth No. 1 on the chart since it was established in 2021 and marks their first chart-topper since "Yet to Come" in June 2022.

To continue BTS' 10th anniversary celebration, leader RM will grace the 2023 BTS FESTA event at Yeouido Hangang Park, Seoul on June 17.

As for V's upcoming album, fans eagerly anticipate the unique musical experiences he will share.