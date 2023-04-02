KEY POINTS The Bucks will try to cement their hold of having the best NBA record as the regular season winds down

The Sixers are looking to book their third straight win when they visit the Bucks on Sunday

Antetokounmpo needs more help from the bench if Milwaukee is to bounce back from a loss

The Milwaukee Bucks currently hold the best record in the NBA this 2022-23 season and are five games from clinging on to that mark.

However, the Bucks will need to finish their regular season assignments, one of which is against an Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks, who will host the visiting Sixers at the Fiserv Forum Sunday, are -4.5 favorites to frustrate Philadelphia, according to USA Today. The moneyline set for this matchup is -190 for Milwaukee and +158 for Philly.

The Sixers hold the regular season series edge over the Bucks, 2-1.

Also worth noting is that the Bucks are looking to bounce back hard following a humiliating 140-99 loss to the Boston Celtics Thursday.

The Bucks got scorched by the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who had 40 and 30 points, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the losing cause of the Bucks with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Khris Middleton chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

"We know what the deal is," Antetokounmpo said after the game, ESPN reported. "If you're not focused and you don't play hard, they are going to kick our (butt). Simple as that. There is no level of concern. It's a fact. If we play the same way, we'll have the same outcome. We've got to have some pride."

However, getting that bounce-back win is easier said than done, especially against a team that has so far won two straight games.

The Sixers won over the Toronto Raptors in their last assignment, 117-110.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers Friday with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while James Harden finished with 23 markers and 11 assists.

It is worth noting that both Embiid and Harden were not 100% healthy. Embiid is playing through a nagging right calf injury, but Sixers coach Doc Rivers is hoping that the Cameroonian All-Star holds up.

"He looked normal tonight," Rivers was quoted as saying by ESPN. "He didn't look like he had any problems and let's just hope that continues."

The Bucks brace for a difficult game against the Sixers Sunday, with game time set for 8 p.m. EDT. The clash will be telecast over Bally Sports, with live streaming available via NBA League Pass.