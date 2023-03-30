KEY POINTS Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade are all headed to the Hall of Fame

The four icons have amassed 10 NBA Championships in total

Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich will also be inducted

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be headlined by four of the biggest names in the NBA's mid-2000s.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker are set for the enshrinement ceremony on August 11 and 12.

What makes this batch of NBA players an interesting bunch is that all four of them faced stood in each other's way throughout their whole careers.

Wade has three NBA titles to his name, winning it for the very first time in the 2006 Finals, his sophomore year, with the help of veterans like Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton as they upended Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks in six games.

"Flash" would go on to win his first and only Finals MVP with averages of 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 steals.

He would go on to add two more titles to his resume in back-to-back showings against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and San Antonio Spurs in 2013, this time with the help of close friends LeBron James and underrated forward Chris Bosh.

Wade ended his career with 13 All-Star selections, two All-NBA First Team distinctions, three All-Defensive Second Team honors, and was recognized one of the 75 greatest players in the league.

Nowitzki would need to wait five more seasons to finally raise the Larry O'Brien trophy as he and his Mavericks were able to pull off the six-game upset and get revenge against Wade's Heat in 2011.

The German forward would also go on to nab Finals MVP with averages of 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Nowitzki was selected to 14 All-Star Games and four All-NBA First Teams

He joined the prestigious 50-40-90 club in 2007 while also being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Despite not winning a Finals MVP, Gasol's contributions to the Los Angeles Lakers' titles in 2009 and 2010 could not be denied.

Gasol recorded 18.6 points, 9.2 boards, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks in their gentleman's sweep of the Orlando Magic while going on to average the same number of points, 11.6 boards, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 blocks against the Boston Celtics a season later–achieving both feats while playing heavy minutes.

After a one-season stint with boyhood club FC Barcelona, the Spaniard's storied career saw him finish with six All-Star selections and four All-NBA selections (two apiece for the Second and Third Teams).

Lastly, the man with the most titles in the group is Parker, a menace of a point guard during his time as the Spurs' floor general and went on to win the NBA title four times (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014).

The Frenchman took home Finals MVP honors in 2007 with averages of 24.5 points, five rebounds, and 3.3 assists as they swept a young James-led Cleveland Cavaliers squad.

After an 18-year NBA career that featured a one-season stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Parker retired from the NBA with six All-Star selections and four All-NBA selections (three Second Teams, one Third Team).

Additionally, all four players have had their jerseys retired over the two seasons, with Gasol's No.16 being the last to be lifted to the rafters.

Joining them on their trip to Springfield, Massachusetts are Spurs longtime head coach Gregg Popovich and former Spurs assistant coach, WNBA legend and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

Hammon, who has six WNBA All-Star selections and four All-WNBA Team distinctions (two First Team, two Second Team) will be enshrined as a player.

On the other hand, Popovich—the NBA's winningest head coach—will be inducted for his exploits on the sidelines.