California lawmakers toughened the state's ban on plastic grocery bags by outlawing the sale of reusable ones — which actually increased the amount of waste tossed in the trash.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a law that supporters said closed a loophole in the 2014 legislation that prohibited single-use plastic bags.

That measure permitted stores to sell thicker plastic bags that could be reused or recycled.

But a state study found the amount of plastic bags that were thrown away rose from 157,385 tons to 231,072 tons by 2022, up 47%, according to the office of state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who sponsored the new regulation.

"I thank Governor Newsom for signing this important legislation that will help protect California's environment," Blakespear said. "Instead of being asked do you want paper or plastic at checkout, consumers will simply be asked if they want a paper bag, if they haven't brought a reusable bag.

"This straightforward approach is easy to follow and will help dramatically reduce plastic bag pollution."

The new law will take effect in 2026.

California is one of 12 states that ban plastic shopping bags, according to the Associated Press, which cited information from the advocacy group Environment America Research & Police Center.