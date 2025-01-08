Actor Steve Guttenberg jumped in the line of fire, volunteering his services to help firefighters put out a wildfire that's been ravishing the Pacific Palisades region since Tuesday morning.

The raging fire has spurred evacuation orders for 30,000 residents northwest of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, northeast of Merrimac Road, and south to Pacific Coast Highway.

Strong winds are fueling the flames.

Guttenberg told KTLA-TV he was worried about Palisades Drive area residents who left their cars behind, blocking firefighter vehicles responding to put out the flames.

"What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot," The 'Police Academy' actor said. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars. If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."

Guttenberg also shared his frustration about friends who cannot evacuate due to the traffic drive on Palisades Drive.

The actor said it's important for people to "band together" during this critical time and advised residents to leave immediately.

"Don't worry about your personal property. Just get out. Get your loved ones and get out."

Many users on X commended Guttenberg's bravery and altruism.

"Bravo!," praised Tom Shattuck in a post that received 1.5K likes and 240 shares.

Variety also highlighted his efforts saying he's "doing his part to help evacuees escape."

"Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg is doing his part to help evacuees escape the 1200-acre inferno ravaging the Pacific Palisades. https://t.co/795MeCMbPR — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2025

Guttenberg has appeared in many files over the decades including Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby and Diner.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for southern California on Wednesday.