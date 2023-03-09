KEY POINTS Chael Sonnen made the big allegation of LeBron James using EPO

EPO is most known as the PED that tainted TJ Dillashaw's career

James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the play-in picture

The use of performance-enhancing drugs (PED) in the world of sports has been a heavily discussed topic among fans, and former mixed martial arts (MMA) star and UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen revealed something common about him and NBA great LeBron James.

On the Flagrant podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Sonnen was more than happy to show the world his past experience with PEDs and alleged that James is also on PEDs–specifically erythropoietin (better known as EPO).

"It matters, trust me that it matters. EPO matters. It's the reason LeBron [James] takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells which gives you endurance, so you could play all game long. You could shoot in the fourth quarter like you shot in the fourth minute," Sonnen stated.

"It's the king of performance enhancers. EPO is king to everything."

Sonnen himself has been flagged for EPO at one point in his career–that being before his first-ever retirement from MMA in 2014 as he failed a drug test by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after testing positive for EPO, human growth hormone (HGH), anastrazole and human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG).

In the minds of many sports fans, EPO is synonymous with that of former two-time UFC bantamweight champion and retired MMA fighter TJ Dillashaw.

For those not in the know, Dillashaw was stripped of the belt in 2019 after testing positive for EPO after his UFC flyweight title challenge against then-champ Henry Cejudo after being flagged by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

Dillashaw did admit to his use of EPO and claimed that he only ever used the PED ahead of the Cejudo fight and that USADA retested all of his samples dating back to his win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 200.

Allegations of James using PEDs have been a hot topic in the sports world for quite a few years now and while there is no actual confirmation of the generational star using it, opinion pieces about it have been floating on the internet.

Sonnen himself mentioned before his big revelation that he was "trying to cheat within the rules" and his decision to namedrop James is more on trying to remove the stigma that goes alongside PED use.

"If the world understood what LeBron [James] did... If you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter. We have the same drug guy; I know exactly what he's doing," Sonnen later added.

"Any doctor you go to on the internet will tell you that steroids or performance enhancers are bad. It's abuse [that's bad]. I would be an advocate for testosterone use, but testosterone abuse... that's the problem with human nature."

"The American Gangster" has never been shy about making controversial statements throughout his career and also admitted on the podcast that he is currently using HCG which he said helps his testosterone levels.

It should be noted that Sonnen's statements should be taken with a grain of salt as he has been known to blur the line sometimes just like pro wrestling icon Paul Heyman during one of his many, many appearances on "Inside the Ropes"–particularly Brock Lesnar breaking Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

James is widely viewed as a freak of nature for his ability to still be one of the best players in the league in his 20th season and is currently aiming for an outright playoff seed with the Lakers being two games behind the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors for fifth and sixth in the Western Conference respectively.