KEY POINTS Jalen Hurts' big-money deal has franchises rethinking quarterback deals

The Chiefs confirm openness to Patrick Mahomes getting a raise soon

The Chiefs remain favored to repeat as Super Bowl Champions this season

The NFL landscape has been beset by quarterbacks getting big-money deals from different teams and the pressure is on for some franchises to get deals done soon.

Jalen Hurts signing a record-setting five-year, $255 million deal with about $179.3 million of it being fully guaranteed plus a no-trade clause has forced the hands of some franchises to reevaluate their respective quarterback situations.

One such franchise is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes signed a decade-long deal with the Chiefs in the summer of 2020 worth $477 million, ensuring he stays in Kansas City until at least the 2031 season–making him part of only a handful of players in NFL history to be rewarded as such.

According to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, the Chiefs are in "constant communication" with Mahomes and his camp about potentially reworking a deal.

"I think that this organization and the relationship we have with Pat [Mahomes] will always be working to make sure that we're doing right by everybody. There will be a couple more contracts that still have to get done — Burrow and Herbert — and once they do, I think you kind of look at everything and assess where you are and what you can do and take it from there," he said as quoted by Pro Football Talk.

Reid had also previously commented on the contract situation involving Mahomes and gave full credit to the Texas tech product's willingness to commit to a longer deal with relatively less of a per-year take-home to keep the Chiefs financially flexible.

"The main thing he wanted to do, which my hat just goes off to him, is he wanted to do a deal that was team-friendly so that we could sign—if you lose a left tackle, you could go out and sign another one and have that flexibility there. So, you know, I think he's got a great feel on all that," Reid was quoted to have said.

In today's NFL where every player is out to squeeze as much money as possible from their franchise, Mahomes' decision to take a slight pay cut has proven to be a genius move on his and the Chiefs' front office's part.

The symbiotic relationship has produced two Super Bowl trophies thus far for the Chiefs and if the upper management's comments are to be believed, Mahomes will get his well-deserved raise at some time.

When that happens remains up for debate, but the Chiefs' current roster make-up thanks to Mahomes' deal has them the favorites to repeat as kings of the NFL in most sportsbooks.