KEY POINTS The Cavaliers will try to stretch their win streak to five games when they visit the Hawks

The Hawks will try to bounce back from a loss to the Grizzlies

Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are key players to watch in the matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been installed as slight favorites to prevail over the host team Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 28 when they clash at the State Farm Arena.

The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning run and have been picked by oddsmakers to prevail. Cleveland is a -1.5 favorite over Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the moneyline for this game is -121 for the Cavaliers while the Hawks are at +102 according to USA Today.

Cleveland is hoping to ride on the momentum of their winning streak, the last of which was a 108-91 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen in that victory with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Donovan Mitchell added 22 markers of his own together with five boards.

That win also clinched a playoff spot for the Cavs.

"I don't want to downplay the moment. But in the same token, and I told the guys in there, this is what you come to expect. You made your first one, appreciate it, enjoy it, celebrate it for the city, for the organization, for your individual guys who have made it, but at the same token, three seed is in play. That's the goal. That's the focus," Mitchell said in a report by Cleveland.com.

On the other side, the Hawks are hoping to bounce back following a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-123.

Trae Young held up the fort for the Hawks in the losing cause with 28 points and 10 assists, while Clint Capela chipped in 18 markers and 16 caroms.

In addition, Deandre Hunter finished with 17 points.

"If one or two more shots go in, it's a different story," Young said after the game in a report by ESPN. "They hit six more 3's than us and only won by four."

It was also the first game since Young was ejected for throwing the ball at an official during the Hawks' win over the Indiana Pacers, 143-130, on Sunday, March 26.

In their regular-season series, the Cavs and Hawks are tied at 1-1. The Cavs took the first game by way of 114-102, while the Hawks clawed back to take the second with a 136-119 routing.

The third clash will be shown over Bally Sports at 7:30 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.