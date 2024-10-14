Most banks will be closed on Monday, known as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, but the stock market will be open as will most retail stores and restaurants.

Oct. 14 is one of 11 federal holidays that the Federal Reserve observes during the year.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank branches will be closed, but TD Bank and Chase bank branches will be open, although Chase said some services will be affected by the holiday.

While most major banks are closed, U.S. stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will be open for business.

While stock markets will be open, the U.S. Bond Market will be closed to mark Columbus Day.

The United States Postal Service also marks Monday as a federal holiday, which means post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

But FedEx and UPS will be operating on Monday. FedEx Express will be on modified service.

Although the second Monday of October is observed as Columbus Day by the federal government, it gets complicated when looking at individual state governments.

Many do not recognize Columbus Day as a state holiday at all, while some have designated it as Indigenous Peoples' Day. And some recognize Monday as both.

Most major retailers like Walmart will keep regular operating hours on Monday.

Walmart, with an eye on the Christmas holidays, said it will "jump start" some of its best deals beginning on Wednesday and running through Columbus Day, with savings on electronics, home, fashion and toys.

Costco and Target stores will also be open.