A California man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to board a flight to Australia with two suitcases full of clothing caked in methamphetamine.

Raj Matharu, 31, of Northridge, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Matharu arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 6 to fly to Sydney. He allegedly checked a pink suitcase and a gray suitcase, which were screened by Transportation Security Administration officers.

The X-rays revealed irregularities and a physical inspection revealed the suitcases contained more than a dozen white or light-colored clothing items, including a cow pajama onesie, that were "dried stiff and covered in a white residue," prosecutors said.

The residue on the clothes allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers intercepted Matharu on the jet bridge preparing to board his flight to Australia, and he was later arrested.

The total weight of the allegedly meth-caked clothes was around 71.5 pounds, and law enforcement was later able to extract more than a kilogram of meth from the clothes.

Matharu was detained on the jet bridge as he boarded the plane.

"Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

Matharu is free on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2.

If convicted, Matharu faces 10 years to life in federal prison.