Is your internet-connected smart device secure from a cyber threat?

A new government program hopes to make consumers have more trust in such devices.

President Joe Biden's White House has announced the launch of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark labeling program.

The idea is to help American consumers easily identify secure smart devices to improve cybersecurity and consumer trust.

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, shield will be made available to appear on smart devices such as security cameras to baby monitors that meet cybersecurity standards established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, 11 companies received conditional approval as cybersecurity label administrators for the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Labeling Program.

The companies are responsible for certifying the use of the label and U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.

The idea behind the voluntary program is to incentivize manufacturers to enhance device security.

The program has been backed by several major companies including Best Buy and Amazon.

"Amazon supports the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark's goal to strengthen consumer trust in connected devices," said Steve Downer, vice president of Amazon. "We believe consumers will value seeing the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark both on product packaging and while shopping online."

Consumer watchdogs are also hopeful about the program.

"Consumer Reports is eager to see this program deliver a meaningful U.S. Cyber Trust Mark that lets consumers know their connected devices meet fundamental cybersecurity standards," Justin Brookman, Director of Technology Policy at Consumer Reports says. "The mark will also inform consumers whether or not a company plans to stand behind the product with software updates and for how long."

Companies can submit products for testing with labeled devices available in stores and online.

The program was inspired by the Energy Star program's success.