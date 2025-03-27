KEY POINTS House Dems reportedly filed a resolution that may force the government to produce files related to the leaked Signal group chat exchanges

The news came as The Atlantic published more screenshots from the group chat amid continuing denials from the Trump White House on the issue's severity

As per the latest publication, Defense Secretary Hegseth specified the Yemen strikes' timing and which warplanes will be used in the attacks

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday moved to force the Trump White House to produce records related to the leaked Signal group chat communications wherein top cabinet officials discussed some of the country's military plans on Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers filed a resolution that will require the new administration to hand over documents related to what officials discussed within the Signal group chat where a journalist was added.

House Democrats Move to Put Downplayed Issue on Pedestal

As per the report, which cited a Resolution of Inquiry document, among the records being demanded – should the resolution pass – are messaging communications, telephone records, meeting notes, and other related documents.

If the resolution passes, the American people will find out if the severity of claims made by The Atlantic magazine editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg are reasonable or if U.S. President Donald Trump was right to downplay the matter.

The resolution was led by Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Democratic Party's top player on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as per a source familiar with the document. It is also being backed by every Democrat on the panel, as per the report.

House rules require a resolution of such kind to be voted on by the relevant House committee within 14 days. If the Foreign Affairs Committee does not vote by then, Democrats can force a vote in the full House.

Notably, Democrats are outnumbered in the committee, as per the official full committee list on the House website.

What Did Trump Officials Talk About on Signal?

As per Goldberg's revelation Monday, he was added into the Signal group chat and was surprised to discover that top Trump cabinet officials were discussing plans for an imminent attack on Yemen.

The Atlantic published the full Signal message exchange among the president’s national security aides, showing that the Secretary of Defense posted the timing and weapons used in the attack 30 minutes before the operation began.

The biggest issue raised since the report's publication was the use of a commercial messaging app to discuss such matters instead of a secure government platform or channel.

Amid continuous denials by the Trump government regarding the details discussed within the app, The Atlantic has since published more screenshots from the group chat, revealing more details that could further put Trump security officials in question.

The Atlantic Publishes Damning Signal Chat Screenshots

On Wednesday, The Atlantic published more screenshots from the Signal discussions, saying it was in response to the Trump government's continuing denial that war-related matters were discussed on the app.

Among the details The Atlantic revealed were talks on the timing of the strikes and which specific planes will be used in the attacks, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth himself specified, as per the published texts.

In one screenshot, Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed something about "the first target – their top missile guy," but the said "target" was not identified.

Quite interestingly, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told senators at a Senate intelligence hearing Wednesday that officials denied that specific targets were discussed in the messaging thread and instead, there were talks on Yemeni "targets in general."