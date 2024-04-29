At least five people, including an infant, have been killed in a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

The storms unleashed multiple large and highly perilous tornadoes of EF-3 strength or higher that struck Sulphur and Marietta cities in Oklahoma, as confirmed by the National Weather Service. An EF-3 rating means wind speeds of 136 mph or greater.

Confirming the devastating toll, Oklahoma's Office of Emergency Management confirmed three fatalities: one along I-35 near Marietta and two others in Holdenville. Governor Kevin Stitt, upon his arrival in Sulphur on Sunday afternoon, sadly announced a fourth casualty in the downtown area.

One of the victims in Holdenville was reported to be just four months old, according to Stitt's press secretary.

The aftermath of the tornado in Marietta saw four semitrucks overturning on Interstate 35 on Saturday night, resulting in the tragic loss of one life, as reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, confirmed the presence of multiple tornadoes in its jurisdiction, including one near Davenport and several in the vicinity of Sulphur, a small community of roughly 5,000 residents situated 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. Sulphur appeared to bear the brunt of the devastation.

The Murray County Emergency Management reported "significant damage" in Sulphur. In Love County, patients at the Marietta Hospital sought shelter during the storms, which inflicted damage to the facility. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to the county emergency management office.

Early Sunday, videos shared on social media depicted extensive damage throughout Sulphur, including uprooted trees and debris strewn about. Buildings in the downtown area suffered substantial structural damage, with blown-out windows and sections of missing walls. Some structures seemed to have been completely demolished, reduced to piles of rubble.

Flash flooding remains a concern for 18 million people from Kansas City to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some flood warnings are expected to persist into Monday.

The Oklahoma Health Department has reported 100 injuries at local hospitals, as per the state Emergency Management Department. Among the injured, 25 suffered cuts or piercing wounds, 30 fell, 16 were struck by objects, 17 sustained injuries related to transportation incidents, and 12 were injured by other means. The severity of these injuries remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Oklahoma also announced early Sunday that it would be establishing a shelter in Sulphur and was coordinating with officials across more than a dozen counties to provide immediate assistance to affected residents.