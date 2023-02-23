There were no grand-prize winners following the Wednesday Powerball drawing, which had a jackpot worth $101.6 million after previously being estimated at $100 million.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday night drawing were 11, 19, 39, 44, and 65, with a red Powerball of 7. The Power Play was 2X.

The jackpot was last won on Feb. 6, when a ticket-holder in Washington scored the $754.6 million grand prize with a cash value of $407.2 million.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday. The jackpot will climb to an estimated $119 million with a $61 million cash option.

Despite the lack of grand prize winners, two players became instant millionaires. A ticket-holder in Missouri hit the Match 5 and won a $1 million prize. However, a player in Pennsylvania matched five numbers with the Power Play and increased their prize to $2 million.

Other players around the country also picked up notable prizes following the Wednesday lottery drawing. One ticket-holder hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 2X Power Play, winning $100,000. Meanwhile, 11 players won $50,000 by hitting the Match 4 without the Powerball.

The latest jackpot comes after a man in Missouri claimed a $100,000 prize by matching four out of the five white balls using numbers associated with days that were special to him. At the time, the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58.

"The numbers are actually a combo of (special) days," he said. "And the final number was 42, which is a nerdy reference."

The number was a nod to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," which recognizes 42 as "the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything." The winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip in St. Louis for the Feb. 4 drawing.

Powerball jackpot winners can receive their prize through a lump sum payment or an annuity, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.