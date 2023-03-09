The Wednesday Powerball drawing saw no grand prize winners for the $31 million jackpot, which featured a $15.8 million cash option.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday drawing were 26, 27, 43, 61, and 69, with a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play was 3X.

The jackpot was last won on Saturday, March 4, when a ticket-holder in Washington scored the $162.6 million grand prize with a cash value of $82.7 million. The next drawing will be held this Saturday. The jackpot will climb to an estimated $45 million with a $22.9 million cash option.

While there weren't any grand prize winners on Wednesday night, one player became an instant millionaire. A ticket-holder in Florida hit the Match 5 and won a $1 million prize. However, the player did not purchase the Power Play and missed the opportunity to increase their prize to $2 million.

Additionally, other players around the country won notable prizes following the latest lottery drawing. Three ticket-holders hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the Power Play, tripling their winnings to $150,000. Meanwhile, seven players won $50,000 by only matching four numbers with the Powerball.

The latest game comes after a woman in California won a $1.1 million prize in the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing. On Wednesday, the state lottery announced Ana Contreras won $1,149,661 after matching five numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stues Dairy in Gardena and was one number away from splitting the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot at the time.

Unlike other states, California has a pari-mutuel system for non-jackpot prizes that allows fixed prizes to vary based on the total of ticket sales and the number of winners.

Powerball jackpot winners can receive their prize through a lump sum payment or an annuity, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.