KEY POINTS Meghan Markle debuted a sleek new hairstyle over the weekend

Markle was accused by some social media users of undergoing plastic surgery to look like Kate Middleton

An unnamed source close to the Archewell team denied that Markle got cosmetic enhancements

Meghan Markle's latest public appearance sparked speculation online that she underwent plastic surgery in an effort to look like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex debuted a sleek straightened hairstyle when she appeared via video link and introduced her good friend, Nigerian photographer and social activist Misan Harriman, during his TED Talk over the weekend.

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my TED Talks. Thank you for the support, Meg," the 46-year-old photographer, who was the first-ever Black man to shoot a cover of British Vogue, wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Markle from her appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/UN63sJLjUQ — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) April 24, 2023

Some social media users, however, suggested that Markle may have changed other things besides her hairstyle. They claimed that Markle's new look seemed similar to that of Middleton and accused the former "Suits" star of getting cosmetic enhancements such as Botox, eye lift and chin implants to look like the 42-year-old Princess of Wales.

"Meghan Markle wants to be Princess Catherine so [badly]. This is why she missed all the promotional [appearances] for dumb Prince Harry's book and no doubt wanted to show her Kate face at the coronation," one user claimed.

"PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan Markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad," another Twitter user wrote.

Meghan markle wants to be princess Catherine so bad. This is why she missed all the promotional appearance for dumb prince Harry's book and no doubt wanted to show her Kate face at the coronation. Meghan markle plastic surgery. Will never be Kate Middleton. https://t.co/Y0my9KCNgW — CiciTee (@CiciTee1) April 24, 2023

Another commented, "She looks like she's trying to look like Kate... That won't happen."

"Cheek filler, upper lip filler and hair extensions. Nicely lit. Warm chocolate hair and brows instead of black. [The] face is very plastic-looking, with every line removed cosmetically or digitally. Glowing golden-brown skin tone evenly applied. A lot of effort was put into her appearance onscreen," a fourth user pointed out, attaching a photo of Markle's appearance.

"She looks like a wax doll. Cosmetic procedures do require downtime. Perhaps that's why we haven't seen her," a fifth user wrote.

But other fans came to Markle's defense and supported her "gorgeous" new look.

"Meghan didn't have plastic surgery. It's all about lighting, angles and contouring. And hair straightening is something many Black women do. It has nothing to do with 'erasing all traces of origin.' Also, [white] people need to shut up about Black women's hair," one user defended.

Another wrote, "I'm assuming that all the people making fun of how she looks are incredibly gorgeous and perfect in real life, right? How superficial, childish and simple are you to just focus on how somebody looks? Who cares? If she's happy, that's all that matters. Focus on your own lives."

Meghan didn't have plastic surgery.



It's all about lighting, angles, and contouring.



And hair straightening is something many black women do. It has nothing to do with "erasing all traces of origin."



Also, yte people need to shut up about about black women's hair.



MYOB. pic.twitter.com/ASpNxvEClF — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) April 16, 2023

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex have yet to address the plastic surgery claims. But an unnamed source close to the Archewell Foundation team — a non-profit organization Markle and her husband Prince Harry established in 2020 — told the New York Post that the former actress denied getting any cosmetic enhancement.

One anonymous source who has "worked" with Markle told the outlet that the duchess "loves" her nose and did not change it. However, the source suggested that Markle may have gotten Botox and some lip fillers.

Meanwhile, other sources close to the royal claimed to the Post that Markle's new appearance was due to her losing the weight she gained from her pregnancy with her now-1-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Markle has been the subject of media attention over the past weeks following the announcement that she will not join the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex in attending King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Reports have since surfaced that she is skipping the event due to an alleged letter she wrote to the 74-year-old monarch about "unconscious bias" within the royal family. But a spokesperson for the Sussexes recently denied these claims.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," the spokesperson told NBC News. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."

Prince Harry will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 alone, while Markle will remain in their Montecito mansion in California along with their children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.