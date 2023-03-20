KEY POINTS Rumors about Twitter integrating crypto currency have been rife since Musk purchased the platform

However, no announcement about this feature has been made by the Twitter team so far

Microsoft, on the other hand, is seemingly making a bold big move into Web 3 as shown in the beta build of its Edge browser

While the crypto Twitter is still speculating on the potential integration of crypto on the social media platform, tech juggernaut Microsoft might be considering a major move into Web3 as software researchers uncovered that the Beta build of its Edge browser features a crypto wallet prototype.

Software giant Microsoft could be testing an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency wallet in its Edge browser, according to a software sleuth who goes by the Twitter handle @thebookisclosed. The user uncovered the name Crypto Wallet in the browser's beta build.

The said feature would apparently allow users to store and transact Ethereum as well as Ethereum-based tokens in a non-custodial manner and would act like a clone of the software cryptocurrency wallet Metamask.

Interestingly, the screenshots shared on Twitter show a user interface of the crypto wallet, along with a decentralized app explorer, a news feed, and the user's ability to purchase crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others, through centralized crypto exchange platforms like Coinbase and Moonpay.

"This is a non-custodial wallet, meaning you are in complete control of your funds. We will not have access to your password and recovery key. It is embedded in Edge, making it easy to use without installing any extension," one of the screenshots shared on Twitter read.

Unfortunately, the wallet's introductory pages do not explicitly show which crypto assets it supports, but one screenshot revealed users will have the choice to manually integrate custom tokens.

"As a tester, you will use your own funds. In the event of a loss of funds, Microsoft will not reimburse any loss. This is a confidential project and no details should be shared externally," another screenshot showed.

Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet 💸

Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?

More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIY — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023

The screenshots revealed that the feature is currently in its early stage of testing, which means it is not yet ready to be launched for public use.

While Microsoft has not yet confirmed anything surrounding the crypto wallet integration in the Edge browser, it appears that it has beaten Twitter to a pulp when it comes to this feature.

Earlier this month, Chief twit and tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed during the Morgan Stanley (MS.N) investor conference shared his ambitious plan of transforming the social media platform into the world's biggest financial institution.

"I think it's possible to become the biggest financial institution in the world, just by providing people with convenient payment options," the tech billionaire said in the interview with Morgan Stanley executive Michael Grimes.

Musk also noted that he wants to provide users with a "powerful finance experience" — much better than what is offered by financial tech giant PayPal.

Unfortunately, he did not mention if cryptocurrency would be included in this plan, something which disappointed many crypto enthusiasts since rumors about crypto integration on Twitter have been rife since he acquired the platform last year.