Walt Disney World and all the major Orlando-area theme parks are closing ahead of Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 storm churning from the Gulf of Mexico toward a projected landfall in central Florida on Wednesday.

Disney's affiliated parks will start closing Wednesday afternoon, with Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios shutting down at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Typhoon Lagoon and Disney Springs at 2 p.m. ET.

Magic Kingdom is closing for only the 12th time in its 53-year history. Milton is the 10th hurricane to prompt the park's closure.

The closings include Disney-owned transportation to and from the parks and could be extended another day based on potential damage to the parks or surrounding infrastructure.

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10," Disney's website said. "We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings."

Also cancelled is the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that was set for Thursday night at the Magic Kingdom. Disney is refunding tickets through its website.

Other Orlando-area attractions planning to close for the storm are SeaWorld, Universal Studios, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando, as well as Tampa-area venues Busch Gardens, Legoland and Gatorland.

The entire central portion of the state is under hurricane warnings as Hurricane Milton, now a Category 4 storm, barrels through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Tampa Bay area. Winds of 125 mph and storm surge of 10-15 feet are expected.