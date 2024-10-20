Dominion Voting Systems is warning that it's keeping track of allegations regarding this year's election and is poised to pursue "accountability" for anyone who spreads lies about its ballot counting machines.

In a statement posted this month on its website, the privately held company — which last year won a $787.5 million settlement in a defamation case against Fox News — said it was "focused on supporting our customers who administer U.S. elections."

"We are closely monitoring claims around the 2024 election," the company said. "We remain fully prepared to defend our company and our customers against lies and to seek accountability from those who spread them."

On Saturday, Denver-based Dominion also pushed back against an assertion by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that one of its machines "changed" the votes cast by a resident of Whitfield County in her district.

"The false claim that voting machines can switch votes has been repeatedly debunked," Dominion said in an update on its website. "As both state and local election authorities have confirmed, the issue reported in Whitfield County was due to voter error. The county provided the voter with an opportunity to mark and print a new ballot with their correct choices and the issue was quickly resolved."

Greene's remarks on social media came a day after billionaire Elon Musk discussed the issue of election fraud during a town hall-style event outside Philadelphia to support the campaign of former President Donald Trump.

"When you have mail-in ballots and no proof of citizenship, it's almost impossible to prove cheating," Musk said. "Statistically, there are some very strange things that happen that are statistically incredibly unlikely. There's always this question of, say, the Dominion voting machines."

In addition to settling with Fox News over televised reports that promoted false claims Dominion machines changed votes cast for Trump during the 2020 election, Dominion has similar cases pending against Newsmax and the One America News Network.

It's also sued Trump supporters and 2020 election deniers Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow; and lawyer Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty last year in an election-subversion case to Georgia; and Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.

Dominion's defamation lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was stayed last year when he filed for bankruptcy protection after two former election workers in Georgia won a $148 million defamation verdict against him.

But that case was revived after Giuliani's bankruptcy filing was dismissed in July by a judge who said he failed to comply with court orders, disclose his sources of income or hire an accountant to review his finances.