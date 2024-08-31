The two former election workers in Georgia who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani filed a motion in federal court seeking to force the former New York City mayor to turn over personal property, including his Manhattan apartment, a Florida condo, expensive watches and baseball memorabilia to pay the award.

Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss filed papers in federal court in Manhattan on Friday seeking to make Giuliani meet his financial obligation now that his bankruptcy claims have been dismissed.

"In this motion, Plaintiffs seek two remedies to which they are entitled under New York law: an order requiring Mr. Giuliani to turn over personal property in his possession in satisfaction of the judgment, and an order appointing Plaintiffs as receivers with the power to take possession of, and sell, both real and personal property that Mr. Giuliani does not turn over," the lawyers said.

The mother and daughter, who were accused by Giuliani of election fraud during the 2020 election, won the defamation case against Donald Trump's former lawyer last year.

They said they were taking the legal action because "at every step, Mr. Giuliani has chosen evasion, obstruction, and outright disobedience," adding that the "strategy reaches the end of the line here."

Freeman and Moss also laid claim to $2 million Giuliani still owes him for legal fees, World Series rings, memorabilia signed by Reggie Jackson and Joe DiMaggio, dozens of pricey watches, and a 1980 Mercedes Benz SL 500, among other items.

The two previously placed liens on Giuliani's properties — an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with an estimated worth of $5.7 million and a Palm Beach condo valued to be worth $3.5 million.

A spokesman for Giuliani claimed the legal action was intended to "harass" the former mayor.

"This lawsuit has always been designed to censor and bully the mayor, and to deter others from exercising their right to speak up and to speak out," Ted Goodman said, the Associated Press reported.

He claimed that the justice system was "weaponized" against his client and "so many others for strictly partisan political purposes."

Giuliani, along with Trump and a number of the former president's associates, were indicted in Fulton County, Ga., for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.