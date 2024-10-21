Former President Donald Trump worked the drive-thru of a Pennsylvania McDonald's on Sunday, but his shift was said to be meticulously curated as opposed to what any other fast-food employee might encounter.

Trump took and filled orders at the Philadelphia-area location from pre-selected customers screened by the former president's campaign team, a source told NBC News.

The establishment Trump worked at was reportedly closed to the public, and the cars and people allowed to participate were searched by security, the source told NBC News.

Per our Trump embed @jake__traylor, more details on fmr Pres. Trump’s visit to a PA McDonalds:



-McDonalds was closed to the public during his visit

-Drive-thru “customers” were recommended from individual franchise + local Trump campaign team, and went through security screening https://t.co/WlfZtbV1s4 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 21, 2024

One user alleged on Reddit that the whole event was "staged" and that there had been a "car rehearsal." The user also shared a photo of a letter reportedly posted on the store's door apologizing for the inconvenience, stating that the restaurant would be closed "until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign."

The authenticity of the letter has not yet been verified.

While Trump appeared to be in good spirits serving up fries, it was reported that the location where he worked actually failed its last health inspection, according to documents obtained by Newsweek.

The March 27 report from the Bucks County Department of Health stated that employees were seen changing their gloves but not washing their hands in between handling raw meat and using clean utensils. Employees were also reported to not be wearing the proper hair coverings.

Trump was pictured wearing an apron over his shirt and tie, however the former president was not pictured wearing gloves or a hairnet.

While only a certain number of individuals were reportedly allowed to participate, a large crowd gathered on the street outside the restaurant, as reported by the Associated Press. The former president took questions from the media while leaning out of the drive-thru window.

"These people work hard. They're great," Trump told reporters, although the former president did not answer directly if he would support raising the minimum wage, which is what many McDonald's employees earn.

Trump previously accused Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about working at McDonald's in college, though he has provided no evidence to support these claims.