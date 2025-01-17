President-elect Donald Trump is reacting to the Supreme Court upholding a ban on TikTok in the United States unless its owner sells it to an owner outside of China.

In a post on his Truth Social account Trump said, "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it."

He said he would review the situation and make a decision on TikTok in the "not too distant future."

"Stay tuned!" Trump ended the post.

Trump had filed a request with the Supreme Court on Dec. 27, 2024, urging the justices to delay implementing a federal ban on TikTok until after his inauguration.

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a federal law that bans the TikTok app unless its owner sells it to a non-Chinese company can move forward but it might not matter.

President Biden will reportedly not enforce the ban, leaving it up to incoming president Donald Trump to decide how to move forward.

Bytedance had argued that its 1st Amendment rights were infringed by the law. At a hearing last Friday, a majority of the justices appeared skeptical of that argument.

U.S. officials have alleged TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users and is a conduit to spread propaganda.

The company denied the claim and says it has more than 700 million users in the U.S. who would be hurt by the law.

The high court issued its ruling on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.