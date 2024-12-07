Trump, Biden, and Kamala Harris and their supporting groups has raised a total of $4.7 billion during the 2024 US presidential election. The amount was disclosed in the final campaign finance reports released on December 5.

The total includes contributions from October 17 to November 25, as shown in the latest filings, along with earlier reports. The data highlights a clear financial disparity, with Democrats and their affiliates raising about $2.9 billion, compared to $1.8 billion raised by Republicans.

The total of $4.7 billion includes funds raised during the Republican primary, a significant portion of which Trump's campaign used against other Republican contenders.

The Biden-Harris campaign had an advantage by starting early, avoiding a tough primary, and securing a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ahead of their opponents. This helped them raise larger contributions. From April 2023, when Biden announced his re-election bid, to election day, the campaign raised around $2 billion. Their allied super PACs, Future Forward and American Bridge, raised another $652 million.

Kamala Harris' defunct campaign had just $1.8 million remaining after spending more than $1 billion in its unsuccessful bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump. The campaign reported no debts.

As of November 25, the Trump campaign reported $11.4 million in unpaid bills but also had $10 million in cash on hand and was owed $4.7 million.

MAGA Inc, the primary super PAC supporting Donald Trump, raised $78 million during the final weeks of the campaign, with $53 million sourced from its affiliated dark-money group, Securing American Greatness.

Future Forward USA Action raised more than $900 million throughout the election cycle, including $58 million in 2023, according to a recent tax filing. This dark money was subsequently used to support the super PAC in 2024, underscoring the unclear line between transparency and influence.

In a similar vein, Future Forward, the super PAC backing Kamala Harris, raised nearly $164 million in the same period. Of that total, over $128 million was contributed by its dark-money nonprofit, Future Forward USA Action, further highlighting the significant role these affiliated groups played in fundraising efforts for both candidates.

Elon Musk became a significant financial contributor, donating $277 million through his entities to federal groups backing Trump. This included $238.7 million directed into America PAC, a super PAC Musk quietly set up in 2024.

In the weeks following the election, Democrats have continued to flood supporters with fundraising appeals, aiming to secure additional contributions. A comprehensive understanding of Democrats' finances may not be fully revealed until January, when candidates, political parties, and outside groups are required to file their year-end reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). These filings will provide a more detailed look at their financial activities throughout the year.