Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her complicated relationship with her estranged mother, Jaid Barrymore.

In a new Vulture profile, the 48-year-old actress reflected on how her mother's existence has been an obstacle to her healing, decades after she won legal emancipation from Jaid and her father John Drew Barrymore at 14.

"All their moms are gone, and my mom's not," Barrymore said, in reference to her neighbors in New York City. "And I'm like, Well, I don't have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow."

"I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy," the talk show host told Vulture. "But I have to f-----g grow in spite of her being on this planet."

The "Charlie's Angels" star clarified that she does not wish any negativity on her mother and that she will always care about Jaid.

"I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good," Barrymore said. "I do care. I'll never not care. I don't know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

The "ET" star has been open about her falling out with her mother, who was her manager when she was a child actress.

Jaid used to take her daughter to Hollywood parties as a child. By the age of 12, Barrymore had been to rehab for drugs and alcohol, and at 13, she was placed by her mom in a psychiatric ward in California, Page Six reported.

"I think she created a monster, and she didn't know what to do with the monster," Barrymore told Howard Stern in a 2021 interview.

Barrymore also previously opened up about her relationship with her mom during a chat with Brooke Shields on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Both said they had "broken" moms.

The "Blended" star suggested that her mom "might have been enamored" with her because she "actually wanted to be with the people" Barrymore was with, including her boyfriends.

"I was so confused about sexuality because my mom went and dated my boyfriends," Barrymore said.

Barrymore also had a conversation about mothers with former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy, who detailed her relationship with her abusive mom in her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."

"Do I have to wait to tell all my truths?" Barrymore asked McCurdy at one point during their chat on her talk show. "I don't know if I can do it because certain people are alive."

"I understand. My thought on that is if saying the truth ends a relationship, I think it's a relationship that needed to end," McCurdy told the TV host. "I realized I was more concerned with how to keep my mom looking good than I was expressing my true emotional reality."

According to Vulture, Barrymore's relationship with her dad softened over the years. When he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, she paid for his hospital expenses and hospice care unit until he died. She also spread his ashes around Joshua Tree.

However, the actress' relationship with her mother hasn't recovered since she left their home at 14, though she still supports Jaid financially, according to the outlet.

"I know that must be so hard for my mom," Barrymore said. "It's like she gets all the heartache and he gets given a free ticket."