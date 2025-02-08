Donald Trump stated the education department and military spending are Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE's) next targets during a news conference at the White House on Friday.

During his re-election campaign, the president ran on gutting the Department of Education and his administration is allegedly workshopping an executive order that will do just that. It would place education back in the states' hands.

"I've instructed him to go check out Education, to check out the Pentagon, which is the military and, you know, sadly you'll find some things that are pretty bad, but I don't think proportionately you're going to see anything like we just saw," Trump declared, according to USA Today.

About 13% of the federal budget, accounting for $872 billion, currently goes toward federal spending, according to reporting by USA Today. Trump-appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he's committed to getting the Pentagon to pass a clean audit within four years, something the Defense Department hasn't done in several years, The Hill reported.

