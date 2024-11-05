Trump Media Stock Makes Double-Digit Surge On Election Day
The 10 percent surge comes after a $16.4 million loss
In a surprising turn of events, Trump Media & Technology Group's stock (DJT) climbed over 10 percent on Election Day after a significant drop last week.
The stock's volatility is linked to the presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with investors anticipating dramatic price movements based on the result at the ballots, according to Yahoo News,
"It's a binary bet on the election," Matthew Tuttle, CEO of investment fund Tuttle Capital Management, recently told the news outlet.
Tuttle, who bought put options on Trump Media & Technology Group's stock, said the share's buying trend is based on "a buy the rumor, sell the fact" trading strategy. "I would imagine that the day after him winning, you'd see this come down," he said, theorizing that if Trump loses it'll tank to "zero."
While DJT shares have more than doubled since September, they remain incredibly volatile. In August, the parent company hit a record low in stock price, closing at $22.24.
The company–which operates Truth Social, a social media platform that surged in value overtaking Elon Musk's X–has faced financial struggles, including a recent loss of $16.4 million.
Despite challenges, betting markets have favored Trump, although recent polling shows a tight race with Harris gaining ground in key battleground states.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
