The first election day votes from the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch have rolled in, and Vice President Kamala Harris is already at more of a disadvantage this year than her former running mate, President Joe Biden, in 2020.

In a time-honored tradition, the unincorporated township of Dixville Notch, located along the US-Canada border, opened polling at midnight on election day, allowing its six registered voters to cast the first election day ballots. The voters consist of four registered Republicans and two independents, reported POLITICO.

The township voted for Biden unanimously in 2020. In fact, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was able to score four votes from the township in 2016, leaving Trump only two. However, the vote is split this year: Harris and former President Donald Trump are exactly tied.

Furthermore, the once concordant community also largely voted for GOP candidate former Sen. Kelly Ayotte in the state's gubernatorial race, with Ayotte securing five votes from the township while her Democratic counterpart, Joyce Craig, only scored one.

In January, the same six registered voters unanimously voted for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

Originally published on Latin Times.