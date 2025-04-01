Tech billionaire Elon Musk has denied allegations that he "financially retaliated" against Ashley St. Clair and their child, despite uncertainty over his paternity.

In a recent social media exchange, Musk asserted that he has provided financial support and is open to confirming whether the child is his.

On March 31, 53-year-old Elon Musk responded to allegations from 26-year-old St. Clair concerning child support payments.

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer shared a video of St. Clair selling her Tesla, which sparked discussions about Musk's alleged financial actions.

Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500K per year."

Shortly after Musk's response, St. Clair disputed his claims, alleging that he withheld financial support as a means of control over her and their son, People said.

She stated that Musk had refused to confirm paternity before the child's birth and accused him of cutting back support as a form of punishment for what he perceived as defiance.

St. Clair's legal team has claimed that Musk significantly reduced child support payments following her petition for sole custody in February.

According to her attorneys, Musk initially ignored private attempts to resolve the matter, prompting St. Clair to take legal action.

In a statement, her lawyers alleged, "Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally."

Elon Musk Fights to Gag Ashley St. Clair Amid Child Support Battle

Musk also reportedly filed an emergency request to prevent St. Clair from discussing the issue publicly.

However, the court denied the request's urgency, though the matter is still under review.

According to PageSix, St. Clair's legal team has vowed to fight Musk's attempt to silence her, stating, "Mr. Musk fashions himself a First Amendment warrior, yet seeks to suppress Ashley's right to speak."

Over the weekend, St. Clair was spotted returning the keys to her Tesla Model S, explaining that she was selling the vehicle to compensate for what she claimed was a significant reduction in child support from Musk.

When asked if she believed his actions were retaliatory, she suggested that he often responded this way when women spoke out against him.

Despite Musk's uncertainty over paternity, St. Clair has insisted that he is the father. She stated in legal documents that she was not with any other man during the time the child was conceived.

Additionally, she shared past text messages in which Musk appeared to acknowledge the child and express a desire to have more children with her.

The ongoing dispute has drawn widespread attention, particularly given Musk's history of fathering multiple children.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a father to 13 children from three different mothers. While Musk continues to deny wrongdoing, St. Clair remains firm in her claims.

