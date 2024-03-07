Elon Musk Clarifies Stance On Political Donations After Meeting With Trump
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has clarified that he has no intention of contributing financially to either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns.
The announcement comes after Musk's private meeting with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, where they discussed undisclosed matters.
The New York Times has previously reported on the meeting, highlighting the Trump campaign's efforts to bridge a funding gap with the Biden campaign. However, Musk's stance remains resolute: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," he said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Musk's assertion, however, is not an absolute refusal. As astute observers pointed out, he could still channel funds through a super PAC or other channels that indirectly benefit a candidate, according to Axios.
The Trump-Biden Rematch
Earlier this week, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, effectively securing his position as the Republican Party's candidate in the upcoming presidential rematch against incumbent Biden. With the stage set for a high-stakes battle, campaign contributions are crucial for both candidates.
Trump's Financial Woes
Trump's fortune has recently taken a hit due to legal battles. Judgments against him in a New York civil fraud case and a separate defamation trial have left him seeking financial support for his campaign.
Musk's Political Stance
While Musk has often portrayed himself as politically independent, his actions have not always aligned with this image. In the 2020 presidential election, he publicly disclosed that he voted for Joe Biden. However, since then, his relationship with the Biden administration has soured, leading to public clashes.
"It's hard to tell what Biden is doing to be totally frank," Musk said on a podcast in 2022.
Last year in November, Musk stated he wouldn't vote for Biden over Trump. "I cannot see myself voting for Biden this time," Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
In 2022, Musk urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress during the U.S. midterm elections, emphasizing the need for balance against the Democrats' majority.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Can't Sell': The Polish Blockade, Another Blow For Ukraine's Farmers
-
Analyzing The 2024 Presidential Landscape: Trump's Surge, Biden's Challenges And Third-Party Dynamics
-
Biden Calls On Hamas To Accept Ceasefire By Ramadan
-
Apple's IPhone Sales In China Decline While Huawei Surges
-
Israel's Shiri Bibas: Unwitting Face Of Hostages
-
Supercharged EU Armed - At Last - To Take On Tech Titans
-
Women Battle On For Equality In Top Business Jobs
-
Supreme Court Unanimously Backs Trump's Colorado Primary Ballot Eligibility
-
ChatGPT-rival Anthropic Releases More Powerful AI
-
Global Education Ranking: US Leads List With UK, Germany Close Behind