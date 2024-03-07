Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has clarified that he has no intention of contributing financially to either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns.

The announcement comes after Musk's private meeting with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, where they discussed undisclosed matters.

The New York Times has previously reported on the meeting, highlighting the Trump campaign's efforts to bridge a funding gap with the Biden campaign. However, Musk's stance remains resolute: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," he said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Musk's assertion, however, is not an absolute refusal. As astute observers pointed out, he could still channel funds through a super PAC or other channels that indirectly benefit a candidate, according to Axios.

The Trump-Biden Rematch

Earlier this week, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, effectively securing his position as the Republican Party's candidate in the upcoming presidential rematch against incumbent Biden. With the stage set for a high-stakes battle, campaign contributions are crucial for both candidates.

Trump's Financial Woes

Trump's fortune has recently taken a hit due to legal battles. Judgments against him in a New York civil fraud case and a separate defamation trial have left him seeking financial support for his campaign.

Musk's Political Stance

While Musk has often portrayed himself as politically independent, his actions have not always aligned with this image. In the 2020 presidential election, he publicly disclosed that he voted for Joe Biden. However, since then, his relationship with the Biden administration has soured, leading to public clashes.

"It's hard to tell what Biden is doing to be totally frank," Musk said on a podcast in 2022.

Last year in November, Musk stated he wouldn't vote for Biden over Trump. "I cannot see myself voting for Biden this time," Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2022, Musk urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress during the U.S. midterm elections, emphasizing the need for balance against the Democrats' majority.