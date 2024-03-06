Former President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk were reportedly spotted together in an unexpected rendezvous over the weekend.

The meeting, reported by The New York Times, took place in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside a select group of unnamed wealthy Republican donors, where the two influential figures engaged in talks that could have significant implications for the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

The encounter comes as Trump gears up for a general election campaign against President Joe Biden, and his courting of donors has been a focal point. The purpose of Musk's meeting with Trump remains undisclosed, leaving speculation about potential financial backing or endorsements for Trump's 2024 campaign.

Private jets belonging to both Trump and Musk were spotted landing at a Palm Beach airport within an hour of each other on March 2. The service known as "Elon Jet," which tracks over 125 jets owned by politicians, celebrities, and executives, first reported their simultaneous arrivals.

Occasional clashes have marked their relationship. In 2017, Musk abandoned advisory councils of then-President Trump, citing the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. In 2022, Trump referred to Musk as a "bull---- artist," alleging that Musk privately claimed to have voted for him. Musk publicly denied this claim.

In response to Trump's post on Truth Social, where he suggested Musk sought help for his subsidized projects, Musk tweeted in July 2022: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

While Musk has positioned himself as politically independent, his social media posts hint at a preference for change. Although he voted for President Biden in 2020, Musk has since criticized the administration and expressed opposition to a second Biden term.

In September 2023, Musk visited the White House to discuss artificial intelligence technology, although he did not meet with Biden at that time.

Notably, Musk refrained from endorsing Trump during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Musk's political commentary has grown more pronounced since he acquired Twitter and rebranded it as "X." In May 2022, he accused the Biden administration of sidelining Tesla despite its dominance in the electric vehicle industry.