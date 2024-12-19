Elon Musk showed his satisfaction at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's new scaled-back spending bill by posting a photo of the two bills on X on Thursday.

Musk posted an image of two stacks of paper beside one another. The giant stack on the left appears to contain the original 1,500 page spending bill, deemed the "Cramnibus" by the House Freedom Caucus, while the much smaller stack on the right appears to contain the new spending bill.

"Yesterday's bill vs today's bill," Musk captioned the image.

This shows how much your voice matters!



And having a President like @realDonaldTrump means that your voice is finally heard. https://t.co/0a7QDJx9zt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2024

"This shows how much your voice matters! And having a President like @realDonaldTrump means that your voice is finally heard," Musk wrote on X after reposting the image.

The new bill, put forward on Thursday, is just 116 pages. It comes after Trump rejected Johnson's original 1,500 page bill, calling it "unacceptable." The move left Republicans scrambling to get a bill approved before a government shutdown on Friday. Trump also urged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling in the new bill.

Trump joined Musk in celebrating the new scaled back bill, calling it a "very good Deal" and advising Congress to pass it Thursday evening.

"The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes," Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

However, some Democrats have panned the bill. "The... proposal is not serious, it's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

A vote on the new spending bill is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Originally published by Latin Times