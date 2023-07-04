KEY POINTS Musk said that Twitter applied 'temporary limits' to 'address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation'

The move is anticipated to rake in revenue for Twitter, which under Musk's leadership, has struggled to retain advertisers

Many are not happy with the latest set of changes on the platform

Social media platform Twitter under tech billionaire Elon Musk imposed restrictions on TweetDeck - a previously free dashboard tool - after limiting the number of tweets unverified users can view, which received criticism from the crypto community. Some even voiced out leaving the platform for good.

Twitter users who have enjoyed using the platform for free over the past years will soon be forced to pay in order to use the online dashboard TweetDeck, the company said Monday.

TweetDeck, the popular and free tool among businesses, cryptocurrency industry, and new organizations enables users to organize accounts they follow to easily monitor their preferred content, which will no longer be free in 30 days, according to the latest announcement.

The move is anticipated to rake in revenue for the social media platform, which under Musk's leadership, has struggled to retain advertisers.

Some of the changes in the new TweetDeck include "all your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You'll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time."

The new version "now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more," Twitter said.

"Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks," the announcement added.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.



Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

The announcement came on the heels of another set of drastic changes happening on Twitter, which now includes requiring users to log on to the website to view tweets and restricting the number of tweets to 1,000 for unverified accounts.

"To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day, Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day and New unverified accounts to 300/day," Musk tweeted over the weekend.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The tech billionaire explained that the recent move is a "good deed for the world."

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said, "The reason I set a 'View Limit' is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I'm doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that's another view you just used."

The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside.



I’m doing a good deed for the world here.



Also, that’s another view you just used. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

Many users are not fine with the recent changes on Twitter.

"I'm open to anything at the moment, after the loss of #TweetDeck #ElonMusk keeps screwing up," a Twitter user who uses the handle @Crypto_Bulltard said.

I'm open to anything at the moment, after the loss of #TweetDeck #ElonMusk keeps screwing up https://t.co/15hXI6zKOq — Crypto🐮Bulliever🇺🇦 (@Crypto_Bulltard) July 4, 2023

"So tweetdeck isnt even working on the desktop anymore (lists wont load). No reason to use this platform, see you all on discord or telegram until, if ever, its fixed," another Twitter user with the handle @jumprCrypto wrote.

So tweetdeck isnt even working on desktop anymore (lists wont load). No reason to use this platform, see you all on discord or telegram until, if ever, its fixed — Jumpr (@jumprCrypto) July 2, 2023

"They killed tweetdeck. its so over for me," Twitter user @CryptoBran_ said.

They killed tweetdeck. its so over for me — Bran (@CryptoBran_) July 4, 2023

"If Emon forces every tweetdeck user into a paid subscription, all that will be left here is Elmo bootlickers screaming at each other about crypto and sending bitcoin dms. Just setting money on fire," Twitter user @LoudGovTeacher commented.