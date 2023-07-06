KEY POINTS Ticket-selling dates for ENHYPEN's "Fate" tour in the U.S. have been announced

The pre-sale will begin on July 18, while the general on-sale starts on July 19

ENHYPEN will kick off the "Fate" world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea

ENHYPEN will be taking its "Fate" world tour to the U.S. this coming summer, and fans better prepare their wallets since the ticket-selling dates have finally been announced.

BeLift Lab has released the official ticket-selling dates and locations for the seven-member group's second world tour in the U.S., which will be held across arenas in Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark and Chicago in October.

The application period for the ticket pre-sale — only for those with an ENGENE membership on Weverse — will begin Friday at noon (KST) until Wednesday next week, July 12, at 9 a.m. (KST). For different times zones, below is the specific date and times to follow:

- July 6, 8 p.m. to July 11, 5 p.m. (PDT)

- July 6, 9 p.m. to July 11, 6 p.m. (MDT)

- July 6, 10 p.m. to July 11, 7 p.m. (CDT)

- July 6, 11 p.m. to July 11, 8 p.m. (EDT)

Note: Fans must apply for a membership before joining the pre-sale and it should be verified by Weverse. Upon registering, pre-sale participants would be given a passcode, which would give them access to the ticket-selling server. The passcodes will be sent directly to the email address registered with the Weverse ID on July 18.

The official pre-sale will begin on July 18 at 3 p.m. local time. The general on-sale will immediately follow the next day, July 19 at 3 p.m. local time.

Check out the official U.S. tour schedule below and where to purchase the tickets.

UNITED STATES

Oct. 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Dignity Health Sports Park

Oct. 10, 2023 – Glendale, California, at Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 13, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Oct. 14, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 18 to 19, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Oct. 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

For the L.A., Glendale, and Houston stops, tickets may be purchased via AXS. While tickets for the Dallas, Newark and Chicago concerts can be accessed through Ticketmaster on the ticket-selling schedule.

"Fate" will be held in support of ENHYPEN's fourth mini album, "Dark Blood," released in May. It features the main track "Bite Me," as well as the songs "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Bills," "Karma" and "Chaconne."

Before heading to the U.S., the group will kick off the tour with a two-night show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on July 29 to 30. ENHYPEN will then jet off to Japan to perform at the Kyocera Dome and Tokyo Dome on Sept. 2 to 3 and Sept. 13 to 14, respectively.