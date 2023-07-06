ENHYPEN World Tour 2023: 'Fate' US Dates, Venues Announced For October
KEY POINTS
- Ticket-selling dates for ENHYPEN's "Fate" tour in the U.S. have been announced
- The pre-sale will begin on July 18, while the general on-sale starts on July 19
- ENHYPEN will kick off the "Fate" world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea
ENHYPEN will be taking its "Fate" world tour to the U.S. this coming summer, and fans better prepare their wallets since the ticket-selling dates have finally been announced.
BeLift Lab has released the official ticket-selling dates and locations for the seven-member group's second world tour in the U.S., which will be held across arenas in Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark and Chicago in October.
The application period for the ticket pre-sale — only for those with an ENGENE membership on Weverse — will begin Friday at noon (KST) until Wednesday next week, July 12, at 9 a.m. (KST). For different times zones, below is the specific date and times to follow:
- July 6, 8 p.m. to July 11, 5 p.m. (PDT)
- July 6, 9 p.m. to July 11, 6 p.m. (MDT)
- July 6, 10 p.m. to July 11, 7 p.m. (CDT)
- July 6, 11 p.m. to July 11, 8 p.m. (EDT)
Note: Fans must apply for a membership before joining the pre-sale and it should be verified by Weverse. Upon registering, pre-sale participants would be given a passcode, which would give them access to the ticket-selling server. The passcodes will be sent directly to the email address registered with the Weverse ID on July 18.
The official pre-sale will begin on July 18 at 3 p.m. local time. The general on-sale will immediately follow the next day, July 19 at 3 p.m. local time.
Check out the official U.S. tour schedule below and where to purchase the tickets.
UNITED STATES
Oct. 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Dignity Health Sports Park
Oct. 10, 2023 – Glendale, California, at Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 13, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 14, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 18 to 19, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
Oct. 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
For the L.A., Glendale, and Houston stops, tickets may be purchased via AXS. While tickets for the Dallas, Newark and Chicago concerts can be accessed through Ticketmaster on the ticket-selling schedule.
"Fate" will be held in support of ENHYPEN's fourth mini album, "Dark Blood," released in May. It features the main track "Bite Me," as well as the songs "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Bills," "Karma" and "Chaconne."
Before heading to the U.S., the group will kick off the tour with a two-night show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on July 29 to 30. ENHYPEN will then jet off to Japan to perform at the Kyocera Dome and Tokyo Dome on Sept. 2 to 3 and Sept. 13 to 14, respectively.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
What We Know About Threads, Meta's 'Twitter Killer'
-
Climate Change, El Nino Drive Hottest June On Record
-
After Long Wait, Virgin Galactic Begins Commercial Spaceflights
-
In Miami's Melting Pot, A Dialect Of English Emerges
-
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg 'Dead Serious' About UFC Fight
-
Biden Calls Religious Pluralism 'Core Principle' For India, US
-
The Enduring Allure Of The Titanic