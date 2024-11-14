Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters on Thursday that enough Republican senators are unwilling to confirm Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as attorney general.

On Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he had nominated Gaetz for attorney general despite the fact that he is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice," Trump wrote. "Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System."

Following the 2024 elections, the GOP gained a majority in the upper house of Congress, with the Senate now including 53 Republican senators. Needing a simple majority to be confirmed, Gaetz can only afford to lose three Republican votes (assuming the remaining Democratic and Independent senators all vote against his confirmation.)

Blumenthal stated that he could name five to 10 Senate Republicans who were likely to vote against Gaetz' nomination. Speaking to CBS News, he also stated that he would advocate for the release of a House Ethics Committee report about Gaetz.

"Matt Gaetz' nomination alone is likely to bring chaos to the Department of Justice because it will prompt major resignations among the professionals who have no intention of serving with an attorney general interested in pyrotechnics and acting rather than real law enforcement. I am going to demand release of the Ethics Committee report. All of its findings and recommendations," he said.

On Wednesday, Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives to allow his party to choose a replacement for him should he become attorney general. However, one House Republican anonymously stated that his resignation was an attempt to "stymie the ethics investigation that is coming out in one week," reported POLITICO.

"Matt Gaetz has chosen to resign from the House, but can't choose to conceal that information," Blumenthal said. "I can name between five and 10 Republicans who are seriously considering voting against this nomination and insisting that there be a vote.

"Republicans, as well as Democrats, are absolutely aghast at the idea that we would allow a recess appointment of the top judicial officer in the United States of America." That is absolutely abhorrent to the powers and traditions of the United States Senate and the Constitution," he added.